Ten-man Alton suffered stoppage-time heartbreak as they drew 2-2 at home to Epsom & Ewell in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The Brewers were reduced to ten men in the 25th minute when Alex MacAllister was sent off after an off the ball incident.
The hosts were awarded a penalty when James Liddiard was fouled in the box, and Adam Poynter slotted home his 34th-minute spot kick to put Alton 1-0 up.
The ten-man Brewers doubled their advantage on 84 minutes when Poynter rolled a ball across the penalty area and David Garlinge calmly drove the ball into the far corner.
Epsom & Ewell pulled a goal back almost immediately when Ayran Kugathas slotted home at the near post, and the visitors equalised on 96 minutes when Jason Bloor slid the ball in at the back post.
