Alton produced an impressive performance to win 3-2 at home to Corinthian-Casuals in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The Brewers nearly took the lead in the 38th minute when Alex MacAllister’s header went just over the bar.
Alton manager Kevin Adair made a change on 43 minutes, with Owen Tanner replacing Phil Moore.
After a goalless first half the game burst into life in the second half.
The home side took the lead on 48 minutes when Matt Benham put David Garlinge in on goal, and Garlinge selflessly squared the ball to Josh Millo for a simple finish.
The visitors equalised on the hour mark when Patrick Maia rolled his shot past Brewers keeper Adam Melville into the far corner.
Alton regained the lead two minutes later when Millo broke clear and his shot rebounded off the far post and hit retreating Casuals defender Marcos dos Santos before nestling in the corner of the net.
The lead didn't last long as the Brewers failed to deal with a long throw and Shea Cascoe-Rogers bundled the ball in at the back post.
The action didn't stop there as the home side took the lead for the third time in the 70th minute. MacAllister was fouled in the penalty area, and Matt Benham confidently scored his spot kick.
Adair then made his second change of the afternoon, with Zak Nash replacing Josh Stepney.
Nash and Kwesi Ntim had late chances to put the game out of site, but their efforts went just wide.
Adair made two more substitutions late on, with George Comben and Karol Skoczen replacing MacAllister and Millo.
Alton successfully saw out the last few minutes to pick up a welcome three points.
