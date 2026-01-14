Alton suffered stoppage-time heartbreak as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat at home to runaway leaders Cobham in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The Brewers created the first clearcut chance of the game on 16 minutes when skipper Alex Merrifield headed over from a corner.
Alton pressed well, but the visitors took the lead on the half hour mark when Patrick Murray squared the ball for Ryan Marklew to slot his finish home past Brewers keeper Adam Melville.
The visitors started the second half on the front foot, and Melville was called into action in the 50th minute when he made a fine save from a free kick as Cobham threatened to double their lead.
Alton weathered that spell and regained control of the game before getting back on level terms in the 67th minute. Ed Dryden went on a barnstorming run and cut inside from the right before the ball fell into the path of Josh Millo, who unleashed a superb strike high past Cobham keeper Harry Cawdron.
The Brewers continued to press, and nearly took the lead on 77 minutes when Alex MacAllister’s ball found Angel Zapata, whose effort hit the post.
The hosts won a corner in stoppage time and committed bodies forward in search of a winner, but Cobham launched a devastating counter attack which ended with Mal Thomas slotting home from Kingsley Etefia’s cross to make it 2-1 with virtually the last kick of the game.
Alton manager Kevin Adair was proud of his side’s performance, but disappointed with the late sucker punch.
“We played really well and Cobham were very complimentary after the game,” said Adair.
“We had the momentum and thought we could score a winner when we got the late corner, but unfortunately we were caught out on the counter attack.”
