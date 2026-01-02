Badshot Lea and Alton played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The visitors started brightly and nearly went ahead in the 12th minute when Alex MacAllister fired his effort just over the bar.
Badshot Lea took the lead four minutes later when Luis Hamblin scored from close range.
The Brewers nearly equalised on 20 minutes when Matt Benham’s effort went just wide.
Alton did get back on level terms a minute later when Josh Millo broke into the box down the right and crashed home a half volley that gave Baggies keeper Roan Strong no chance.
The visitors continued to pose a threat, creating some decent half chances without working Strong enough.
Josh Stepney nearly put the Brewers ahead in the 38th minute when his effort went wide, but the two sides remained on level terms at 1-1 at the break.
The visitors took the lead on 55 minutes when MacAllister scored with a clever near-post header from Benham’s corner.
The Baggies responded positively to falling behind and put Alton under a considerable amount of pressure.
The hosts won a penalty on 80 minutes, and Ben Jordan stepped up from the spot and clinically tucked away his penalty to make it 2-2.
The visitors nearly went back in front when Benham fired his effort over the bar.
Benham went close again when his shot forced an excellent save from Strong, but honours finished even and the points were shared.
Alton manager Kevin Adair was happy with his side’s display.
“We started well and had plenty of joy early on,” said Adair.
“We fell behind but quickly equalised through Josh after some good build-up play.
“We got ourselves in front after the break and Badshot Lea then took some risks at 2-1 down.
“I have no complaints about the penalty – it was a penalty.”
