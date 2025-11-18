Alton manager Kevin Adair admitted his side need to grab games by the scruff of the neck after they fell to a 4-1 defeat at high-flying Redhill in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
The hosts took the lead in the 15th minute when a corner picked out George Bond at the near post, whose flicked header across goal found the back of the net.
Redhill doubled their advantage on 23 minutes when Adeshola Onasanya cut the ball back to Jayden Smith, who turned sharply and fired his finish into the roof of the net.
Onasanya put Redhill 3-0 up in the 43rd minute when he dinked the ball over Brewers keeper Adam Melville.
Alton started the second half on the front foot and pulled a goal back on the hour mark when Josh Millo’s inviting cross was headed back across the box by Owen Tanner and Karol Skoczen poked home at full stretch.
The hosts restored their three-goal advantage when a corner struck Bond in the face, cannoned onto the crossbar and dropped over the line to make it 4-1.
“We probably created as many chances in the last 30 minutes as we did in the first 60 minutes,” said Adair.
“We need to grab games by the scruff of the neck from the first whistle when it is all on the line.
“We are on a difficult run at the moment but we have been here before in previous seasons and turned it around.”
Alton will hope to return to winning ways when they host Horley Town at the Exclusive Networks Stadium on Saturday, November 22 (3pm kick-off).
