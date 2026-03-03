Alton produced an excellent first-half performance to pick up an impressive 3-1 win against Sutton Common Rovers in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The Brewers got off to a flyer with a superb goal on two minutes. A raking crossfield pass found Jamal Branker, whose first touch allowed him to find Jack Roberts who drove into the box and finished superbly.
Sutton Common Rovers keeper Frankie Beckles made a smart save when Roberts found himself in the same position five minutes later.
Alton doubled their advantage on 23 minutes through Matt Benham’s clinical finish from 18 yards.
The hosts pulled a goal back on 30 minutes through Tyrell Butler’s good finish.
The Brewers went 3-1 up two minutes later when Scott Sanderson glanced home a header.
Alton keeper Casey Balfour made an excellent save in the second half to maintain the two-goal lead.
Alton will travel to Chipstead on Saturday, March 7 (3pm kick-off).
