Alton produced a spirited performance in their first match under new player-managers Jamie Phillips and Matt Benham, but it was not enough to prevent promotion-chasing Knaphill running out 2-0 winners at the Exclusive Networks Stadium on Saturday.
A busy fortnight saw Alton field just four starters from their previous home match, but there was a familiar feel with several former players returning to the club.
The Brewers started brightly and Benham lifted an early chance over the bar, before another move saw three shots blocked in the box.
Knaphill took the lead from the spot on 14 minutes after Louis Collins tumbled over in the box following a challenge from Scott Sanderson. Ross Murdoch stepped up from the spot and drove his penalty firmly to Adam Melville’s left. Alton’s goalkeeper got a hand to it but could not prevent it from finding the inside of the post.
The Brewers responded well to the setback and controlled most of the play, putting together some nice moves. Although Knaphill were unlucky to hit the post with a tremendous first-time volley from Murdoch, Alton could easily have equalised with a couple of good efforts of their own and a goal line clearance.
Alton were the better side for much of the second half, working hard to win the ball back and using it effectively themselves. Knaphill were quiet and whenever they did put crosses into the box they found Melville in dominating form.
After shouts for a second penalty were ignored the visitors finally put the game to bed in stoppage time with a good move and smart finish from Charlie Robertson.
It was a disappointing outcome for Alton but the performance, particularly under the circumstances, should give the players plenty of belief going into some key fixtures coming up.
By Ian Hall
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.