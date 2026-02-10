“On the pitch, and beyond the first team, he consistently sought to build a successful coaching setup that would allow us to develop local junior players into competitive, home-grown senior players for Alton FC. Some people don’t believe this is possible, but Kev worked tirelessly to lay the foundations for the future. This will be especially tough without Kev now, but I’m confident we have enough people within the club who shared his vision and will continue working towards it.