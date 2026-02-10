Alton chairman Carl Saunders has paid tribute to departing manager Kevin Adair, who has stepped down from his position.
“It was an emotional day – and week – for me and many others,” said Saunders.
“Kev was a massive part of Alton Football Club and someone I was lucky enough to speak to regularly and become friends with.
“I remember when we first met to interview him for the role seven years ago. Although he was in my top two candidates, I must admit I wasn’t sure whether he was the right choice. How wrong I was.
“It is no understatement to say that Kev transformed Alton FC – not only in terms of the men’s first team’s standards and operations, but also through his relentless drive to improve the whole club. This included everything from stadium improvements and new ideas to strengthening intra-club relations through the junior section.
“On the pitch, and beyond the first team, he consistently sought to build a successful coaching setup that would allow us to develop local junior players into competitive, home-grown senior players for Alton FC. Some people don’t believe this is possible, but Kev worked tirelessly to lay the foundations for the future. This will be especially tough without Kev now, but I’m confident we have enough people within the club who shared his vision and will continue working towards it.
“Kev always strove to deliver the best matchday experience. His friendly and welcoming manner on matchdays played a big part in our increased attendances over recent seasons and in encouraging so many of our junior coaches to attend first team games. He made the effort to get to know people and gave his time generously.
“Even after his final match in charge, he took time to speak to one of our matchday supporters who was telling me how he fancied getting into coaching – something I suspect was inspired by Kev.
“Kev was our men’s first team manager for nearly seven years. A couple of people mentioned to me that he was among the top ten – possibly even the top six – longest-serving non-league managers in the country. That is some achievement and a clear mark of his voluntary dedication to Alton FC.
“Over the years Kev attracted some super players to the club and I thank him for all the characters and friends we’ve all had the pleasure of meeting – football is so much more than 90 minutes on the pitch.
“Having Kev involved in the club was great fun, and he always kept me on my toes. He was an inspiration to me personally, and to so many others at the club. He often told me that when he eventually left, he wanted to ensure the club was in a better place than when he arrived. He certainly achieved that.
“Strangely, I think I will miss Kev’s occasional Saturday morning phone calls to moan about the 3G crumb not being swept from the changing room floor when he arrived – it showed how much he cared.
“Whether it was ensuring spotless changing rooms or asking his mum to rewash the kit multiple times so it was as white as possible (thank you Eileen – another priceless volunteer), Kev always wanted the best for his players and for Alton Football Club.
“Kev could not have given any more to Alton FC. He was the life and soul of Saturday afternoons, and the club was fortunate to have him.
“I can’t imagine he’ll be out of football for long, but I hope he takes a well-deserved break and enjoys time with his family, who were also a huge part of Alton FC – thank you, Bobbie and Mia. But most of all, thank you, Kev.”
