Alton fell to a 3-0 defeat at Balham in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
It was a difficult afternoon for the Brewers on a heavy playing surface against a Balham side fighting for survival.
The first half was attritional with not a lot between the teams, but the hosts took the lead on 25 minutes when Kojo Kyei strode onto a bouncing ball and burst through the centre of the park to slot the ball under Alton keeper Casey Balfour.
Alton’s only real chance of the first half fell to Josh Millo after a delightful cross from Alex MacAllister, but Millo’s shot from 15 yards fell nicely into Balham keeper James Smith's arms.
The Brewers improved at the start of the second half and pushed the home side back.
In a ten-minute spell Alton hit the bar before Zak Nash’s shot was cleared off the line.
The visitors pushed for an equaliser, but Balham doubled their advantage in the 83rd minute when Rylan Withers made it 2-0.
Kyei scored his second of the afternoon in stoppage time to make it 3-0.
