Alton produced an impressive performance to win 3-0 at home to Guildford City in manager Kevin Adair’s final match in charge.
Adair has decided to step down as Alton’s manager after nearly seven seasons in charge at the Exclusive Networks Stadium.
The Brewers marked Adair’s departure in style as goals from Zak Nash, Josh Millo and Alex MacAllister sealed all three points against Guildford in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The Brewers dominated the game and played some impressive football as they kept possession and moved Guildford around the pitch.
Two goals midway through the first half gave the Brewers a comfortable 2-0 lead at the interval.
Nash stroked home a first-time shot to open the scoring in the 20th minute when the ball broke nicely for him in the penalty area, and Millo doubled Alton’s advantage four minutes later following an exchange of passes with MacAllister.
The home side continued to dominate possession and territory at the start of the second half and created some good opportunities, but the Brewers couldn't find the elusive third goal that would have put the game out of Guildford’s reach.
Alton finally put the game to bed in the 86th minute when MacAllister went on a driving run and left three defenders in his wake before unleashing an unstoppable shot from 20 yards into the top right-hand corner of the net.
