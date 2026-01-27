Alton exited the Aldershot Senior Cup with an emphatic 8-1 defeat at Knaphill in the second round.
The Knappers took the lead on 18 minutes when Bradley Sweeney threaded a pass into the path of Ross Murdoch, who found the corner of the net.
Knaphill doubled their advantage on 33 minutes when Sweeney whipped a free kick towards the far post, where Tom Wensley glanced a flick beyond Adam Melville.
Alton pulled a goal back in the 50th minute when the ball fell to Alex Merrifield on the edge of the box, and he bent a well-struck effort into the left-hand side of the goal.
Knaphill then won a penalty, and Murdoch sent Melville the wrong way from the spot to make it 3-1.
Murdoch completed his hat-trick on 75 minutes, before late goals from Jack Phillips (2), Sweeney and Michak Sanic-Stewart completed the rout.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.