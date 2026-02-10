Alton have paid tribute to departing manager Kevin Adair, who has stepped down from his position.
A statement from Alton’s men’s committee said: “Kev has spent nearly seven seasons at our football club and has been the major driving force in establishing us as a Step 5 football club at the senior level.
“His first few years were really tough as he joined us at the time when Covid was wreaking havoc, yet he and his team performed so consistently over the first two seasons that they won promotion from Step 6 to Step 5, which was his challenge.
“In his third year he consolidated our position in the Wessex Premier only to have the rug pulled out from under his feet when the FA reallocated our club to the Combined Counties League – he lost most of the side overnight.
“He rebuilt his squad and within two years he was challenging for the play-offs, finishing seventh – the highest position any Alton side had finished for decades.
“Yet every year the challenge to compete and move forward gets harder and the time required to meet those challenges longer.
“Kev is a leader of men and spent a huge amount of time ensuring the players were incredibly well looked after.
“The time and effort he has committed to our club is unmeasurable.
“His playing record over those seven seasons is up there with the very best at this level.
“He will be a huge miss – a great ambassador for the whole club, keen to see and help the youth setup succeed as part of how he saw his role.
“Should he choose to there is no doubt a club higher up the football pyramid would be lucky to have him.
“He goes with our thanks and gratitude for his commitment and dedication and our very best wishes for him and his family in a bright and healthy future.”
