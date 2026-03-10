Alton won 3-2 at Chipstead in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
Goals from Jamal Branker (2) and Zak Nash saw the Brewers earn a second successive win and extend their unbeaten run to four games.
The visitors fell behind on two minutes. Kamran Campbell raced half the length of the pitch before being being confronted by Alton keeper Casey Balfour, who blocked Campbell’s shot but the ball rebounded back off Campbell and into the goal.
Chances were at a premium in the first half and it wasn’t until the 45th minute that the equaliser came. Branker arrived at the far post to comfortably finish past Chipstead goalkeeper Jacob Bennett.
A positive start to the second half by the visitors led to a flurry of corners that were well defended, but the pressure eventually told on 55 minutes. An excellent cross to the back post was not cleared and Branker was again in the right place at the right time to shoot home from eight yards.
Ten minutes later the lead was extended. A slick move and some nice football allowed Matt Benham to split the defence with a through ball which released Nash, who passed the ball into the net past the advancing Bennett.
Nash might have scored again a few minutes later but he was just unable to connect properly with an excellent cross from Tommy Whitby.
With 15 minutes to go a rare foray into the Alton box resulted in a penalty, which Leo Finch converted to make it 3-2.
Alton joint player-manager Jamie Phillips said: “Half-time was the first time I was disappointed with the boys since taking over.
“They responded perfectly and played really well in the second half to deservedly win the game.
“We deserved to be 3-1 up, but when we conceded the second goal we then managed the game really well.”
