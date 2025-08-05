Badshot Lea produced an impressive performance to win 3-1 at home to Corinthian-Casuals in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The hosts fell behind early on, but goals from Ben Jordan, Louis Pask and Eric Kerage turned the game around and gave the Baggies the three points in front of a crowd of 186 at Westfield Lane.
The visitors were quick out of the blocks and took the lead in the seventh minute when Raf Barbosa got on the end of a through ball and produced a composed right-foot finish into the bottom right-hand corner of the net past Baggies keeper Harry White.
Badshot Lea boss Adam New was then forced into an early change when Fareed Hakeem-Habeeb had to come off on 12 minutes and was replaced by Pask.
The Baggies created their first chance of the evening in the 18th minute when Joshua Smith drove forward into the box and hit a left-foot shot which was well blocked.
Jake Pickett was next try his luck for the hosts on 22 minutes when his swerving right-foot shot from just outside the box was comfortably saved by Casuals keeper Sanghyun Baek.
The Baggies got back on level terms a minute later when Pask’s perfectly-weighted defence-splitting pass played in Frankie Jamieson, who rounded Baek and cut the ball back for Jordan to force the ball home from close range.
The hosts then went in front in the 31st minute when Pask got on the end of a through ball and showed good composure to cut inside and calmly place his finish into the bottom left-hand corner of the net past the wrong-footed Baek.
The visitors had the first effort on target of the second half on 52 minutes, when Raekwon Bailey-Allen’s shot was parried behind for a corner by White.
The Casuals then won a free kick in a dangerous position just outside the box in the 70th minute, but Wilgnner Ewerthon’s effort was well tipped over the bar by White.
The visitors went close again on 82 minutes when Arsenii Protsyshyn’s shot took a slight deflection off Jordan and was superbly tipped over the bar by White.
Clear-cut chances were at a premium in the second half, but the Baggies sealed a deserved three points in stoppage time when they broke quickly and Kerage finished a free-flowing move from close range to make it 3-1.
Next up for the Baggies is a home game against Abbey Rangers in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday, August 9 (3pm kick-off).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.