Badshot Lea exited the FA Cup as they lost 6-3 at home to Steyning Town in the extra preliminary round.
The Baggies raced into a two-goal lead in the first seven minutes through Ben Jordan’s double.
Stan Bridgman pulled a goal back from the penalty spot for Steyning on 15 minutes, before Harry Heath’s 27th-minute equaliser made it 2-2.
Finn Daniels-Yeoman gave Steyning the lead on 34 minutes, but Fareed Hakeem-Habeeb found the bottom corner two minutes later to make it 3-3.
Daniels-Yeoman restored Steyning’s lead on 77 minutes, before a late double from Dion Jarvis made it 6-3.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.