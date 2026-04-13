Badshot Lea ended their season with a narrow 1-0 defeat at home to runaway Combined Counties Premier Division South champions Cobham.
Ben Senior’s 27th-minute goal was enough to give the visitors all three points at Westfield Lane.
The Baggies finished the season in tenth place as they secured a top-half finish after last season’s relegation from the Isthmian League South Central Division.
Badshot Lea manager Adam New believes his side have good foundations in place to build on next season.
“The aim at the start of the season was to finish in the top half and push towards the play-offs,” said New.
“We would have liked to be closer to the play-offs, but we got a top-half finish and have solid foundations to build on.
“Cobham have fully deserved to be champions this season, and beat us with one moment of quality. It was a typical end-of-season game.”
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