Badshot Lea lost 3-2 at home to Sheerwater in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The Baggies took the lead in the seventh minute when Louis Pask’s effort found the bottom corner, but the Sheers equalised on 25 minutes when Harvey Valter fired his shot past Baggies keeper Harry White.
Valter scored his second of the afternoon two minutes later when he fired into the roof of the net, and the visitors went 3-1 up in the 54th minute when Elliot York fired his shot into the far corner.
The Baggies pulled a goal back on 77 minutes when Ben Jordan drilled his shot into the bottom corner.
Badshot Lea manager Adam New said: “We’re mid-table and it looked like we didn’t have the desperation of knowing we needed a result.
“The effort was there, but we were missing that extra edge of needing points to make the play-offs or stay up.”
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