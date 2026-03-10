Badshot Lea suffered late heartbreak as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Fleet Town in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
The Baggies took the lead in the 31st minute through Fareed Hakeem-Habeeb and looked to be heading for all three points at the Easy As HGV Stadium.
However, Savion Shah equalised for the hosts on 86 minutes before Charlie Postance scored Fleet’s winner in stoppage time.
“It was an absolute gut punch for us at the end of the game,” said Badshot Lea manager Adam New.
“We played really well for 85 minutes and deserved to be in front, but you have to see games out and our game management at the end wasn’t good enough.”
