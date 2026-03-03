Badshot Lea have signed Bermudian international midfielder Aunde Todd.
Todd began his senior career at Bracknell Town in 2022 and spent a season on loan at Sandhurst before playing the 2023-24 campaign with Walton & Hersham. Todd joined Isthmian League South Central Division side Binfield last summer.
Badshot Lea have also signed defender Jack Conroy, who made his debut in the 2-2 draw against Redhill. The former Badshot Lea under-18 player joined Step 6 Godalming Town in his first senior season, before moving to Wessex League Division One side Ash United last summer.
Goalkeeper Harry White has left Step 3 Bracknell Town and signed permanently for Badshot Lea. White was previously at Westfield Lane on loan, but that was cut short after being recalled by Bracknell to take part in their FA Trophy run.
Following White’s permanent arrival at Westfield Lane, Badshot Lea have released goalkeeper Roan Strong. Strong made eight appearances for the Baggies.
Tom Hill has left Badshot Lea and rejoined fellow Combined Counties Premier Division South outfit Alton. Hill signed for the Baggies last summer and made 14 starts for the club.
