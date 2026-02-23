Badshot Lea slipped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at Horley Town in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
Horley took the lead in the 25th minute when Coby Acquaye finished well into the corner.
The Baggies got back on level terms on 40 minutes when Alfie Edmonds’ free kick was glanced home into the corner by Callum Wiltshire.
Acquaye scored his second of the afternoon in the 57th minute to give Horley all three points.
Badshot Lea manager Adam New said: “It was a competitive match that could have either way.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.