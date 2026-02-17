Badshot Lea came from behind twice to draw 2-2 at home to Redhill in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The Baggies produced a bright performance, but fell behind in first-half stoppage time to Aidan Brown’s goal.
The hosts were quick out of the traps at the start of the second half and equalised in the 46th minute through Ben Jordan.
Redhill regained the lead ten minutes later through Alex Keating, but the Baggies got back on level terms for the second time on 69 minutes when Jordan held his nerve from the spot to tuck home his penalty.
Saturday’s match was Badshot Lea’s first game for three weeks after recent postponements, and New was pleased with his side’s performance.
“The players looked really fresh and we were the better team,” said New.
“We have trained in the gap between matches, but we made sure we didn’t overload the players.”
