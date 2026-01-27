Badshot Lea have announced the permanent re-signing of defender Callum Wiltshire.
Wiltshire originally signed for the Baggies at the start of the 2023-24 season and made 76 appearances before moving to Hartley Wintney at the start of this campaign.
After 17 outings for the Step 4 side, Wiltshire joined the Baggies on loan in November and has been ever present in the side since the 2-2 draw against Tooting & Mitcham United. Wiltshire decided to join the Baggies permanently earlier this month.
Aldershot Town player Mark Holley’s loan spell with Badshot Lea has been cut short after the loanee picked up a nasty hamstring injury in his last appearance for the club in the 6-0 win away at Epsom & Ewell – a game in which he scored his second goal for the club.
Holley made an instant impact for the Baggies, scoring on his debut against Corinthian-Casuals, but only made three starts for the club. He has returned to Aldershot to recuperate and have scans on his leg.
Kaden Allsopp’s loan spell at Badshot Lea has been extended to the end of this season. Allsopp has missed a couple of games recently because of a slight injury, but is expected to be available again now.
Felix Hills will also be staying at Badshot Lea until the end of the season after Aldershot Town agreed to extend his loan spell with the Baggies. Hill scored on his Badshot Lea debut against Sutton Common Rovers.
Luke Jarvie will leave Badshot Lea after deciding to follow Luis Hamblin and further his experience by moving to a second-tier club in New Zealand.
Jarvie joined Badshot Lea’s first team squad permanently in the summer from the club’s under-18s. Jarvie is still available for the Baggies until he flies to New Zealand in February.
By Nick Hester
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.