Badshot Lea won 4-2 at home to Sutton Common Rovers in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The Baggies took the lead in the seventh minute through Luis Hamblin, before doubling their advantage on 38 minutes through Oliver St Vincent.
The visitors pulled a goal back in the 42nd minute through Isaac Olaniyan, but the Baggies restored their two-goal advantage in first-half stoppage time when Hamblin scored his second of the afternoon.
Sutton Common Rovers pulled a goal back in the 52nd minute, but Felix Hills sealed the three points for the Baggies on 90 minutes when he made it 4-2.
Badshot Lea manager Adam New was delighted with his side’s performance.
“We played really well in the first half and thoroughly deserved to be two goals up at half-time – if anything we could have been even further ahead,” said New.
“We managed the game well in the second half before getting the fourth goal at the end.”
