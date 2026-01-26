Badshot Lea manager Adam New admitted his side were below their usual levels after they lost 3-1 at Chipstead in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The hosts were quick out of the traps and took the lead in the 18th minute through Carl Oblitey.
The Baggies nearly equalised on 41 minutes when Oliver St Vincent’s effort hit the woodwork, and the visitors did get back on level terms in the 51st minute through Louis Pask.
Chipstead regained the lead two minutes later through Max Cunningham’s own goal, before Ethan Ford scored in the 70th minute to make it 3-1 and seal the three points for the hosts.
“We weren’t at the level we needed to be at to get a result,” said New.
“I sensed it in the warm-up, and it carried into the start of the game.
“We’re better than that and need to get back to our levels.”
