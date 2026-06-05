Bourne Blades under-14 greens are holding another trial as they continue to look for players to join the team for the 2026-27 season.
Eligible players will be in Year 9 from September.
The trial will be held at Weydon School from 9.30am to 10.30am on Saturday, June 6.
Previous trials were held on March 25, April 15, April 22 and April 29.
Bourne Blades under-14 greens train on Wednesday evenings and play matches on Saturdays.
Anyone who would like to attend the trials should contact Mat Heather by emailing [email protected] or phoning 07808 095198.
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