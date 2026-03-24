Bourne Blades under-14 greens are looking for players to join the team for the 2026-27 season.
Eligible players will be in Year 9 from September.
Trials will be held at Frensham Heights School from 6pm to 7pm tonight (Wednesday, March 25) and on Wednesday, April 15.
Bourne Blades under-14 greens train on Wednesday evenings and play matches on Saturdays.
Anyone who would like to attend the trials should contact Mat Heather by emailing [email protected] or phoning 07808 095198.
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