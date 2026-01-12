Freezing temperatures led to a number of postponements to the scheduled football programme on Saturday.
Farnham Town’s match at Hungerford Town in the Southern League Premier South was postponed because of a frozen pitch.
In the Combined Counties Premier Division South, Badshot Lea’s match at Eversley & California was postponed because of a frozen pitch.
Petersfield Town’s Wessex League Premier Division match at Wincanton Town was postponed because of a frozen pitch.
