Farnham Town manager Paul Johnson admitted he was disappointed with the impact of his substitutes after his side lost 4-3 at Havant & Waterlooville in the Southern League Premier South.
Town led 3-1 at Westleigh Park before conceding three goals in the final half an hour to fall to defeat.
“We were in cruise control twice in the game, but credit to Havant for coming back and showing fight to win,” said Johnson.
“In the first half at 1-0 up we were comfortable – there were no saves in the game.
“The way we let it slip was a real disappointment.
“We were in control of it and if we held on for a clean sheet we come away with three points.
“We conceded a sloppy goal to kick the second half off but then Havant gave us two goals, which put us in cruise control.
“A couple of substitutions were forced upon us, which most probably didn't help looking at it. I praise the boys normally, but the substitutes were awful.
“Dan Bayliss struggled a little bit with some clearances so that was a tactical change, but Sam Evans carries a little bit of a knock and then Mat Mackenzie was the big one – I didn't really want to take him off but he was struggling a little bit.
“Those two were forced upon us, which was not ideal, but we've got more than enough to cope at 3-1 up.
“It's something to look at – we were 3-1 up and cruising.
“This is a crucial part of the season where you've got to have a bit about you, and I didn't see that.
“We need a run of games. You're due one or two blips in the season, and this may be it.
“We'll come through it – we'll dust ourselves down.”
