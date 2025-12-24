Farnham Town manager Paul Johnson insisted his side can play better after they won 4-0 at home to Plymouth Parkway in the Southern League Premier South.
“I thought it was a poor game but we had three or four bits of quality that ended up being goals,” said Johnson.
“I think the pitch played a part in that – there was no bounce on it – but we take the positives.
“It maybe was one game too many in quick succession on the pitch but that is not an excuse.
“I thought Plymouth worked hard and ran around. They had a bit of quality on the ball at times but no threat.
“Our first goal was a great bit of skill from Darryl Sanders. He is an intelligent football player – it was a great finish.
“Ryan Kinnane then scored the second from a corner. We knew before the game set pieces would be big – we knew Plymouth were weak on set pieces and it was something we would look to target.
“The third goal was a great finish from Bobby-Joe Taylor. We worked it quite well to Bobby and he put it in the top corner.
“Bobby was most probably the difference maker in terms of quality with his set piece for Ryan's goal, as well as his goal and his cross for Owen Dean’s goal. His quality was the difference.
“Being at home and coming off the back of a really good performance against Gosport we wanted a bit more of a spark.
“I wanted us to come out and get at it – I think a few people let themselves down.
“It was 4-0 at home and another clean sheet – they are the positives – but some of our decision making was off par.
“The players called me the Grinch, but we've got standards. That's why we keep winning.”
