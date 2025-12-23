Farnham Town continued their excellent form with a thoroughly-deserved 4-0 win at home to Plymouth Parkway in the Southern League Premier South.
Goals from Darryl Sanders, Ryan Kinnane, Bobby-Joe Taylor and Owen Dean fired Town to an impressive victory in front of a crowd of 655 at The Memorial Ground in Farnham’s last match before Christmas.
Town created their first chance of the evening in the tenth minute when Sanders clipped a ball into the box to Kinnane, whose header was held by Plymouth keeper Isaac Finch at the second attempt.
Farnham went close again seven minutes later when Taylor hit a low left-foot shot from just outside the box towards the bottom right-hand corner which Finch parried behind for a corner.
Town created another chance a minute later when Taylor’s pass found Ogo Obi on the left-hand side of the box and Obi’s curling right-foot shot was parried behind by Finch.
The hosts deservedly took the lead in the 23rd minute when the ball broke to Sanders in the box and he nonchalantly flicked the ball past Finch into the back of the net.
Farnham nearly doubled their advantage two minutes later when Sanders picked up a loose ball and passed to Obi, whose shot across goal went just wide of the far right-hand post.
Town did go 2-0 up on 37 minutes when Taylor's corner picked out Kinnane, who confidently steered his header into the bottom left-hand corner of the net.
Farnham boss Paul Johnson made a triple change in the 59th minute, with Joe Jackson, Beaux Booth and Sam Evans replacing Dan Bayliss, Sanders and Obi.
The visitors were reduced to ten men on 67 minutes when Mikey Williams received a second yellow card and was sent off for diving.
Town soon made their numerical advantage count and went 3-0 up two minutes later when the ball broke to Taylor on the edge of the box, who chopped onto his left foot and curled a superb shot into the top left-hand corner of the net.
Johnson made his fourth substitution of the evening in the 70th minute, with Tom Leggett replacing Harry Cooksley.
Town nearly scored a fourth four minutes later when Dean played the ball to Booth, whose low shot was held by Finch at the second attempt.
Johnson made his fifth and final change of the evening on 77 minutes, with Imran Uche replacing Mat Mackenzie.
Farnham almost went 4-0 up in the 80th minute when Leggett's deflected shot from the edge of the box clipped the top of the crossbar.
The hosts did score their fourth four minutes later when Taylor whipped in a cross from the right to the leaping Dean, who rose highest to head home into the back of the net.
Town pushed for a fifth but four goals were more than enough as Farnham made it eight wins and a draw from their past nine league games.
Next up for Farnham is a trip to Bracknell Town in the Southern League Premier South on Saturday, December 27 (3pm kick-off).
