Farnham Town manager Paul Johnson insisted his side can improve after they won 5-0 at home to Tiverton Town in the Southern League Premier South.
Town raced into a 2-0 lead within six minutes thanks to goals from Beaux Booth and Sam Evans, before goals in the last 20 minutes from Ogo Obi (2) and Owen Dean wrapped up the win.
“I was pleased with patches of it, but some of it was pretty poor,” said Johnson.
“I think the start was too good and then we took our foot off the gas a little bit and thought it would be an easy afternoon – but it didn't quite work out like that.
“We got a little bit lazy in our shape and what we were doing – we thought we would score when we wanted to score.
“We could have added a couple more to it in the first half, but it was a sloppy half hour really.”
Johnson used all five of his substitutes in the second half and was delighted with their impact, and was particularly full of praise for Darryl Sanders, Obi and Dean.
“We knew in the second half with the quality we had on the bench we would up it and score a couple more,” said Johnson.
“The boys that came on were really good.
“Darryl is a class act – he was picking passes out at will. He was playing the game in his own time – the weight of his passes and the way he waited for the movement was a joy to watch.
“Ogo keeps getting his numbers up – he's been brilliant. He's a great character – he never complains and gets on with it. It was perfect for him and I’m happy he got his two goals.
“We saw moments of Owen driving with the ball and gliding with it, and he got his goal.”
Town have picked up six wins and a draw from their previous seven league games, and Johnson wants to keep the run going.
“We want to keep ticking the games off,” said Johnson.
“The momentum has stalled a little bit over the past few weeks with games being postponed – we need a run of games to get us going again.”
Next up for Farnham is a home game against Gosport Borough on Saturday, December 20 (3pm kick-off).
“We've got a tough game against Gosport on Saturday but we’ll welcome Mat Mackenzie back and everyone is fit,” said Johnson.
