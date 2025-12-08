Farnham Town came back from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 at Berkhamsted in the Southern League Premier South on Saturday.
Late goals from Owen Dean, Darryl Sanders and Imran Uche rescued a dramatic point for Town in front of a crowd of 379 at the Glencar Community Stadium.
Farnham boss Paul Johnson was forced into an early change in the 20th minute, with Mat Mackenzie coming off after a clash of heads and being replaced by Harry Cooksley.
The visitors nearly took the lead on 38 minutes when Dan Bayliss’ thumping effort was blocked for a corner.
Town went close again two minutes later when Adam Liddle’s shot was deflected behind.
The hosts took the lead in the 41st minute when JJ Lacey finished smartly at the near post past Town keeper Mike Eacott.
Berkhamsted doubled their advantage four minutes later when Ryan Blake slotted his finish past Eacott.
The hosts went 3-0 up in first-half stoppage time when Lacey slotted past Eacott.
Johnson made a triple change at the break, with Sam Evans, Sanders and Beaux Booth replacing Liddle, Ogo Obi and Tom Leggett.
Farnham enjoyed more of the ball after the break, but struggled to find a way through.
Johnson made his fifth and final change on 68 minutes, with Uche replacing Jack Dean.
Town pulled a goal back in the 86th minute when Owen Dean slammed home a loose ball.
The comeback appeared to be on three minutes later when Sanders found the bottom right-hand corner to make it 3-2.
Farnham pushed for a leveller, and were rewarded in the 95th minute when Uche fired home.
The point extends Town’s unbeaten run in the Southern League Premier South to six games.
Farnham will host Tiverton Town in the Southern League Premier South on Saturday, December 13 (3pm kick-off).
