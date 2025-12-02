Farnham Town earned a fifth successive league win with an impressive 2-1 victory at high-flying Gloucester City in the Southern League Premier South.
First-half goals from Owen Dean and Brandon Mason fired Town to victory in front of a crowd of 787 at Meadow Park.
Farnham boss Paul Johnson was forced into an early change in the 14th minute, with Dean replacing the injured Bobby-Joe Taylor.
The hosts nearly took the lead on 22 minutes when Ed Williams flicked the ball goalwards at the near post and forced a spectacular save from Town keeper Mike Eacott.
Town almost went ahead three minutes later when Jack Dean’s cross found Mat Mackenzie, whose glancing header went wide.
The visitors did break the deadlock in the 32nd minute when Ogo Obi held the ball up and slid in Owen Dean, who confidently blasted his finish home past Gloucester keeper Jared Thompson.
Farnham doubled their advantage three minutes later when Mason curled his low free kick into the far corner past Thompson.
The hosts pulled a goal back in first-half stoppage time when Sion Spence poked the ball home past Eacott from close range after the ball dropped invitingly to him in the box.
Town were quick out of the blocks at the start of the second half and nearly restored their two-goal advantage in the opening minute of the half when Obi’s close-range effort at the back post was well smothered by Thompson.
Farnham defended their lead resolutely and almost scored a third on 75 minutes when Adam Liddle found Obi on the left-hand channel, but Obi’s curling effort was straight at Thompson.
Johnson made his second substitution in the 80th minute, with Sam Evans replacing Obi to provide fresh legs up front.
Farnham’s manager made his third change four minutes later, with Imran Uche replacing Tom Leggett in the engine room in midfield.
Town nearly scored a third on 87 minutes when Owen Dean won the ball high up the pitch and squared to Liddle, who sent his powerful right-foot effort just wide of the far post.
The visitors went close again in the 90th minute when Liddle pounced on a loose ball, but his pass inside couldn’t find a team-mate.
Seven minutes of added time were indicated, but Farnham held on to claim a big three points against a promotion rival.
Farnham will travel to Berkhamsted in the Southern League Premier South on Saturday, December 6 (3pm kick-off).
