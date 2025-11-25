Farnham Town earned a fourth successive league win with an impressive 3-1 victory at Uxbridge in the Southern League Premier South on Saturday.
The visitors were quick out of the traps and took the lead in the eighth minute when Owen Dean’s cross was headed home by Bobby-Joe Taylor.
Town nearly scored a second four minutes later when Mat Mackenzie fired an effort goalwards which was tipped over the bar by Uxbridge keeper Rhys Forster.
Uxbridge got back on level terms on 31 minutes when Frank Keita’s deflected effort beat Town keeper Mike Eacott.
Farnham boss Paul Johnson made his first change of the afternoon at half-time, with Joe Jackson replacing Beaux Booth.
The visitors had an excellent chance to regain the lead on 59 minutes when Sam Evans sent Dean through on goal, but Dean’s lob was well held by Forster.
Johnson made a double change in the 67th minute, with Adam Liddle and Ogo Obi replacing Evans and Dean.
Farnham regained the lead on 70 minutes when Taylor whipped in a corner which was headed home by Dan Bayliss at the near post.
Town made it 3-1 six minutes later when Liddle chested the ball down for Obi to slot his finish into the bottom corner.
Johnson made two more changes, with Tom Leggett and Imran Uche replacing Harry Cooksley and Jack Dean.
The visitors nearly scored a fourth in the 90th minute when Obi’s effort hit the post.
Johnson was delighted to pick up another three points.
“We started really well and got the early goal, but Uxbridge got on top towards the end of the first half and we were hanging on and had to get to half-time,” said Johnson.
“We changed things at half-time and dominated the second half. All of the substitutes made a big impact.”
