Ogo Obi’s dramatic stoppage-time winner fired Farnham Town to a 2-1 win at home to Poole Town in the Southern League Premier South.
The hosts fell behind early on but new signing Beuax Booth’s 17th-minute equaliser and Obi’s late winner earned Farnham all three points at The Memorial Ground.
The visitors created the first chance of the evening in the third minute when Charlie Davis whipped in a dangerous cross from the right which found Shaquille Gwengwe, whose header went wide of the far left-hand post.
Farnham had an excellent chance to take the lead on five minutes when Sam Evans was sent through on goal, but his shot was well saved by Poole keeper Adam Parkes.
The hosts went close again a minute later when Evans got clear down the right-hand channel and cut the ball back to Bobby-Joe Taylor, whose shot back across goal was superbly parried away by Parkes.
The visitors took the lead in the eighth minute when Davis got the ball on the edge of the box and expertly placed his finish into the left-hand corner of the net past Farnham keeper Michael Eacott.
Town had a good chance to get back on level terms on 11 minutes when Evans played the ball out to Brandon Mason on the left and Mason’s ball across goal found Owen Dean, who fired his effort over the bar.
Farnham went close again two minutes later when Taylor drove forward and slipped a pass through to Evans, who hit his low shot straight at Parkes.
The hosts had another good chance when Taylor whipped in a lovely ball from the right which found Dan Bayliss at the back post, whose effort rattled off the crossbar.
The equaliser duly arrived in the 17th minute when Beaux Booth picked up the ball on the edge of the box and curled his right-foot finish into the top right-hand corner of the net past Parkes.
Poole had a big chance to regain the lead on 23 minutes when Antonio Diaz did superbly down the left and clipped an inviting ball into the box to Davis, who headed over from close range.
Farnham went close a minute later when Dean got the ball on the right-hand channel and drove into the area before hitting a powerful shot across goal which flashed just wide of the far post.
The hosts nearly went ahead in the 27th minute when Dean hit a low shot across goal which hit the inside of the far left-hand post.
Farnham went close again a minute later when Evans’ effort on the swivel was blocked before Town captain Ryan Kinnane slashed the loose ball over the bar.
Town had another good chance on 33 minutes when Taylor slipped a pass through to Evans, whose low shot across goal hit the outside of the far right-hand post.
Poole almost regained the lead before half-time when Diaz stood up a cross to Davis at the back post, whose powerful right-foot shot was superbly saved by Eacott.
The hosts created the first chance of the second half in the 49th minute when Evans slipped a pass through to Taylor in the box, whose curling left-foot shot went just wide of the far left-hand post.
Poole went close on 62 minutes when Gwengwe broke down the left and squared the ball to Diaz, whose shot was superbly blocked by Eacott. The visitors had another effort at goal shortly afterwards when Josh McCormick's shot was parried behind for a corner by Eacott.
The hosts went close two minutes later when Evans slipped a pass through to Dean, whose shot was well blocked by Parkes.
Farnham boss Paul Johnson made a double change in the 70th minute, with Adam Liddle and Joe Jackson replacing Evans and Harry Cooksley.
The hosts nearly went ahead on 73 minutes when Dean did superbly down the right before firing his shot into the side netting at the near post.
Poole had a big chance three minutes later when Gwengwe was played through, but he was superbly denied by Eacott.
Farnham went close in the 80th minute when Jack Dean clipped a ball into the box to Liddle, who lifted his effort just over the bar.
Johnson made another double change on 87 minutes, with Ogo Obi and Tom Leggett replacing Booth and Mat Mackenzie.
Town nearly took the lead in the 89th minute when Taylor drove into the box before curling his left-foot shot just wide.
Farnham won the game in dramatic style in stoppage time when Jackson drove into the box and squared the ball to Obi, who curled his finish into the bottom right-hand corner of the net.
Next up for Farnham is a trip to Uxbridge in the Southern League Premier South on Saturday, November 22 (3pm kick-off).
