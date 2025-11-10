Farnham Town made it back-to-back wins in the Southern League Premier South with a hard-fought 2-1 victory at Evesham United.
Joe Jackson’s second-half winner gave Town all three points as Farnham came from behind to win in front of a crowd of 456 at the Spiers & Hartwell Stadium and close in on the play-off spots.
The hosts took the lead in the 29th minute when Levi Steele fired past Town keeper Michael Eacott, but Farnham got back on level terms on 38 minutes when Bobby-Joe Taylor’s cross was deflected into his own goal by Cameron Walters.
Town nearly took the lead two minutes later when Taylor’s corner was headed over the bar by Mat Mackenzie from close range, but the score remained level at half-time at 1-1.
Farnham went ahead in the 49th minute when a free-flowing move ended with Ogo Obi laying the ball off to Jackson, who curled his finish into the far corner past Evesham keeper Alex Harris.
Town nearly extended their advantage on 54 minutes when Taylor drove inside from the right wing, but his low shot was saved by Harris.
Farnham continued to push for a third and went close again four minutes later when Taylor’s effort was well saved by Harris.
The visitors thought they had extended their advantage on 72 minutes when Mackenzie put the ball in the Evesham net, but the goal was disallowed for offside.
Farnham created a good chance seven minutes later when Owen Dean was played through on goal, but his low shot was saved by Harris.
Jackson almost scored his second of the afternoon in the 84th minute when his effort wrong-footed Harris, but the ball crashed off the crossbar.
Farnham manager Paul Johnson was delighted that his side had managed to claim all three points in difficult conditions.
“The pitch was pretty horrendous so it wasn’t ideal conditions,” said Johnson.
“It wasn’t conducive for playing good football.
“We had to show another side of our game to battle our way to all three points.
“We know we can play good football, but it was pleasing to show another side of our game.”
Next up for Farnham is a trip to National League South outfit Horsham in the second round proper of the FA Trophy on Saturday, November 15 (3pm kick-off).
“It’s a free hit for us and we’ll go to Horsham and give it a good go,” said Johnson.
