Farnham Town produced a superb performance to win 4-1 at Basingstoke Town in the Southern League Premier South on Saturday.
Goals from Adam Liddle (2), Jack Dean and Ogo Obi fired Farnham to an impressive victory in front of a crowd of 769 at Winklebury Football Complex.
Farnham nearly took the lead on five minutes when Bobby-Joe Taylor’s free kick was brought down by captain Ryan Kinnane, whose goalbound effort was blocked.
The visitors fell behind in the tenth minute when Liam Ferdinand’s deflected effort beat Farnham keeper Michael Eacott.
Town got back on level terms on 20 minutes when Liddle picked up a loose ball and buried his finish into the bottom corner from 25 yards out.
The visitors nearly took the lead six minutes later when Taylor slid in Obi, whose close-range effort was well saved by Basingstoke keeper Simon Grant.
Farnham went close again in the 35th minute when Dean’s driven effort from distance was tipped behind for a corner by Grant.
The visitors continued to create chances and almost scored on 42 minutes when Taylor’s free kick found Kinnane, whose header crashed off the woodwork.
Farnham went ahead in the 44th minute when Taylor’s set piece was headed home by Dean into the left-hand corner to give Town a 2-1 lead at half-time.
The visitors started the second half brightly and went 3-1 up on 50 minutes when Obi’s effort found the far corner.
Liddle then scored his second of the afternoon, and Farnham’s fourth, five minutes later when he slotted home into the bottom left-hand corner.
Farnham nearly scored a fifth on the hour mark when Obi’s powerful effort went just over the bar.
Liddle had a chance to complete his hat-trick six minutes later, but his near-post effort was deflected behind for a corner.
