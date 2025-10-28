Farnham Town manager Paul Johnson admitted he was confident his side would win their penalty shootout against Bishop’s Cleeve in the FA Trophy.
Town drew 2-2 against Bishop’s Cleeve in the first round proper before winning 3-1 on penalties at The Memorial Ground to set up a trip to National League South outfit Horsham in the second round proper.
“It was a strange afternoon,” said Johnson.
“Credit to Bishop’s Cleeve – they came and gave it a right good go.
“They're a good side in the league below and beat Sholing so they're no mugs, and they proved it and took us all the way.
“It was important coming off the back of a couple of defeats – three defeats with the FA Cup – to get back to winning ways, albeit by penalties.
“It was a bit scrappy at the start but we took the lead with a bit of quality with Bobby Joe-Taylor's pass. Ogo Obi made a good run off the shoulder and slotted it in well.
“We had moments where you could see our quality.
“The second half started a little bit scrappily but then we got a foothold in the game and dominated.
“There was a 20-minute spell when we had chance after chance. Mat Mackenzie has lashed a couple over – he could have come away with four goals.”
Farnham goalkeeper Michael Eacott was the hero in the penalty shootout, saving three penalties, and Johnson was always confident his side would prevail.
“We were confident in the shootout – we have good penalty takers and we had a few that were still to come down the line in sudden death if it went that way,” said Johnson.
“Michael's proven over the years that he's a great shot stopper and penalty saver, and he's proved that again and been the match winner for us.”
