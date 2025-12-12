Farnham-based Rodin Motorsport have expressed their pride at McLaren driver Lando Norris winning this year’s Formula 1 World Championship.
Norris used to race for Farnham-based Rodin Motorsport before eventually moving on to McLaren.
“The team couldn’t be prouder to have one of our alumni celebrating an F1 World Championship,” said Rodin Motorsport commercial and communications co-ordinator Charlotte Wright.
“Lando always showed determination from the moment he walked through our doors in Farnham and so to see that same spirit carry him all the way to a championship win is truly something special.
“We’re honoured to have played a part in his journey.”
