Farnham Town extended their unbeaten run in the Southern League Premier South to seven games with a comprehensive 5-0 win at home to Tiverton Town.
Goals from Beaux Booth, Sam Evans, Ogo Obi (2) and Owen Dean fired Town to an emphatic victory in front of a crowd of 737 at The Memorial Ground.
The hosts were quick out of the traps and took the lead in the fourth minute when Brandon Mason slipped a pass down the left-hand channel to Booth, who cut inside and squeezed his finish in from a tight angle past Tiverton keeper Matt Wonnacott.
Town doubled their advantage two minutes later when Bobby-Joe Taylor slipped a lovely through ball to Evans, who confidently steered his finish past Wonnacott.
Farnham continued to press and nearly scored a third on 23 minutes when Adam Liddle flashed a dangerous ball across goal which just evaded Evans.
Tiverton looked for a way back into the game and Jack Kennell tried his luck from range for the visitors in the 28th minute, but his right-foot shot went well over the bar.
Farnham were soon back on the front foot and Taylor whipped in an inviting cross from the left on the half hour mark which Dan Bayliss headed over the bar.
The hosts went close again a minute later when Taylor slipped a pass through to Evans, whose shot was comfortably held by Wonnacott.
Tiverton created a decent chance in the 32nd minute, but Aiden Horne dragged his shot wide of the near post.
The visitors went close again three minutes later when Daniel Koita’s glancing header was well held by Farnham keeper Mike Eacott.
Farnham had a golden chance to go 3-0 up on 38 minutes when Taylor fired a low ball across the box to Liddle, who was stretching and fired his effort over the bar.
Tiverton had a decent opportunity in the 51st minute when they won a free kick in a dangerous position and Harry Hutchinson’s effort was well tipped over the bar by Eacott.
Farnham boss Paul Johnson made a triple change on 55 minutes, with Dean, Darryl Sanders and Joe Jackson replacing Evans, Booth and Imran Uche.
Sanders nearly made an immediate impact a minute later with his first touch, but his shot was well blocked. Taylor’s follow up was also blocked.
Koita tried his luck from range for the visitors on the hour mark, but his shot was well held by Eacott.
Johnson made his fourth substitution of the afternoon in the 64th minute, with Obi replacing Liddle.
The hosts nearly scored a third two minutes later when Taylor‘s through ball picked out Jackson, whose right-foot shot across goal went just wide of the far post.
Farnham then won a free kick in a dangerous position just outside the box on 68 minutes, and Taylor's left-foot effort was parried away by Wonnacott.
Town went 3-0 up in the 72nd minute when Obi beat his man in the box before confidently slotting his finish home past Wonnacott from a tight angle.
Johnson made his fifth and final substitution of the afternoon straight after the goal, with Tom Leggett replacing Harry Cooksley.
Farnham nearly scored a fourth on 78 minutes when Sanders slipped a pass through to Taylor, whose effort was well blocked by Wonnacott.
Town did go 4-0 up in the 87th minute when Sanders slipped a pass through to Taylor, who unselfishly squared the ball across the box to Obi, who walked the ball into the empty net.
It was 5-0 two minutes later when Sanders slipped a pass through to Dean, who rounded Wonnacott and tapped the ball into the empty net.
Sanders nearly made it 6-0 in stoppage time when his right-foot shot rattled off the left-hand post.
Farnham have now won six and drawn one of their past seven league games.
Next up for Farnham is a home game against Gosport Borough in the Southern League Premier South on Saturday, December 20 (3pm kick-off).
