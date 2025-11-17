Farnham Town’s record-breaking FA Trophy run came to an end with a 2-0 defeat at National League South outfit Horsham in the second round proper on Saturday.
Second-half goals from Greg Luer and Charlie Hester-Cook sealed the home side’s place in the third round proper in front of a crowd of 1,020.
Adam Liddle had a decent chance to give Farnham the lead in the first half, but he hit his effort straight at Horsham keeper Lewis Carey.
Ogo Obi also went close for Town before the break with a shot from the edge of the box which went just wide, but the match remained goalless at half-time.
The hosts took the lead in the 63rd minute when Hester-Cook’s low ball found Luer, who scored from close range.
Horsham doubled their advantage on 88 minutes when Hester-Cook rounded Town keeper Michael Eacott and poked his effort into the empty net.
