Farnham Town manager Paul Johnson was full of praise for his side after their dramatic 2-1 win at home to Poole Town in the Southern League Premier South.
The hosts fell behind early on but new signing Beaux Booth’s 17th-minute equaliser and Ogo Obi’s stoppage-time winner earned Farnham all three points at The Memorial Ground.
“Overall we deserved to win the game,” said Johnson.
“I thought we were excellent in the first half – the game should have been put to bed.
“If we had come off 6-2 up at half-time there would have been no complaints – we were excellent going forward.
“Poole’s keeper pulled off four good saves in the first half – it's not like we missed easy chances.
“The chances came so quickly after each other – it was relentless.
“We had the sucker punch with Poole going down the other end and scoring.
“It was a great finish from Beaux for the equaliser. He showed great touches – he's had a good upbringing in football and looks like he's going to be a good asset to this group of players.
“Beaux was a real threat in the first half and he continued that in the second half.
“The second half was always going to be difficult for us after playing so well in the first half but not taking our chances – to get up to that level again is difficult.
“Mike Eacott made two or three excellent saves in the second half but we also had our chances.
“We've been on the end of a few stoppage-time goals so to get a stoppage-time winner is a great feeling. Ogo finished it well.
“We never give up – we stick at it. I think we've been unlucky in a couple of moments this season when it's gone against us. It went for us this time and we take it.”
