Farnham Town continued their unbeaten start to the season with a superb 4-0 win at home to Taunton Town in the Southern League Premier South.
Goals from Ogo Obi, Bobby-Joe Taylor (2) and Sam Evans fired Town to a thoroughly deserved three points in front of a crowd of 696 at The Memorial Ground.
The hosts created the first chance of the afternoon in the 12th minute when Owen Dean cut the ball back to Darryl Sanders in the box, who fired his first-time shot over the bar.
Town went close again a minute later when Taylor flashed the ball across goal but a stretching Obi was just unable to get a touch.
Taylor then cut inside from the right and tried his luck, but his left-foot shot was straight at Taunton keeper Frankie Phillips.
Farnham continued to create chances and went close on 15 minutes when Dean slipped a pass through to Obi, but Obi hit his shot well over the bar.
Town had another chance two minutes later when Obi drove towards goal before hitting his shot straight at Phillips.
Farnham went close again in the 18th minute when Dean cut the ball back to Sanders, whose shot was deflected over the bar.
Taunton had their first shot on target of the afternoon on 29 minutes when Jack Rice-Lethaby’s left-foot shot from just outside the box was comfortably held by Town keeper Zaki Oualah.
Farnham got the breakthrough their pressure deserved in the 32nd minute when Obi was played through on goal and poked the ball into the bottom right-hand corner of the net.
The hosts doubled their advantage six minutes later when a rapid counter-attack saw Obi drive forward before slipping a perfectly-weighted through ball to Taylor, who twisted inside and out before curling his finish into the bottom left-hand corner.
Farnham raced into a 3-0 lead before half-time when Taylor was played in behind on 43 minutes and fired his finish into the far bottom left-hand corner of the net.
The hosts were quick out of the traps at the start of the second half and nearly went 4-0 up in the 47th minute when skipper Ryan Kinnane’s close-ranger header was superbly tipped over the bar by Phillips.
Town had another good chance to score a fourth on 57 minutes when Sanders played Obi in on goal, but Obi’s right-foot finish went just wide of the bottom right-hand corner.
Farnham boss Paul Johnson made a double change in the 61st minute, with Imran Uche and Ben Purcell replacing Mat Mackenzie and Tom Leggett.
Johnson made another double change on 68 minutes, with Sam Evans and Great Evans replacing Dean and Obi.
Farnham made their fifth and final change of the afternoon in the 77th minute when Harry Cooksley replaced Taylor.
Town scored their fourth of the afternoon in stoppage time when Sam Evans was played in on goal and picked out the bottom right-hand corner of the net.
Farnham earned their fourth league win of the season and remain unbeaten, with 16 points from their first eight games.
Next up for Farnham is a mouthwatering home game against league leaders Gloucester City in the Southern League Premier South on Tuesday, September 23 (7.45pm kick-off).
