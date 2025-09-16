Farnham Town manager Paul Johnson was disappointed with his side’s first-half performance after they beat Burgess Hill Town 3-1 in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup.
Town were on level terms at the break at 1-1 after initially falling behind, before eventually running out comfortable winners in the second half at The Memorial Ground.
“It was job done in the end but I don't think it was as comfortable as it seemed, especially after the first 60 minutes and especially the first 40 when I thought we were dreadful,” said Johnson.
“Credit to Burgess Hill, I thought they caused us all sorts of problems and we were lucky to go in at 1-1 at half-time rather than 3-0 down.
“It's frustrating that we were so bad in the first half – we didn't match anywhere near what Burgess Hill’s work-rate was.
“It showed. We were second best all round and it was embarrassing at times.
“It was way below par so we had a few words at half-time about communication and how we go about it.
“The boys listened and they improved vastly.
“Credit to them, they came out in the second half, regrouped and got better as the game went on.”
Johnson made a quadruple change in the 56th minute at 1-1 with Joe Jackson, Owen Dean, Darryl Sanders and Imran Uche coming on, and Farnham’s boss was delighted with the impact the substitutes made.
“The substitutes all made a massive impact,” said Johnson.
“They were really good and set the tempo.
“In the end the substitutes changed it.”
The win meant Farnham reached the third qualifying round of the FA Cup for the first time in the club’s history, and Johnson was delighted to make more history.
“It's a massive achievement for the club,” said Johnson.
