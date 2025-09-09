Farnham Town manager Paul Johnson felt his side could have picked up all three points after they drew 2-2 at home to Sholing in the Southern League Premier South.
“It was an entertaining game,” said Johnson.
“It is a little bit frustrating as I thought we had the better chances.
“It was a good game of football.
“We've gone toe-to-toe with Sholing and I think we've finished the game stronger.
“It was sort of a missed opportunity – we had good chances falling in the box to take and I don't really note a good chance for Sholing.
“Sholing were good in the final third – just outside the box they were good and their movement was good.”
Town took the lead early on through Owen Dean’s goal, and Johnson was delighted with his side’s fast start.
“It was a well-worked goal and a good strike,” said Johnson.
“We came out the traps really quickly and it was unfortunate Sholing equalised.
“All four goals were good goals – Sholing’s second one was similar to what Ogo Obi did for our equaliser.”
Obi’s equaliser just before half-time meant Farnham were on level terms at the break at 2-2, and Johnson admitted he hoped his side would go on and win the game in the second half.
“We made a little adjustment and asked the boys for a bit more belief,” said Johnson.
“We needed to spread the play and make the pitch big.
“We did spray it towards the last ten minutes of the half.
“You would expect Sholing to finish stronger but I thought we finished strongly and moved them about.
“There are loads of positives.
“Sholing are a big, physical side. They train full-time so for us to finish stronger and score two goals is a massive plus.”
