Former England striker Peter Crouch was a Farnham Town mascot on Saturday in a Fantasy Premier League forfeit.
Crouch was a mascot for Farnham’s Southern League Premier South match at home to Sholing as a forfeit for finishing bottom of his fantasy football league last season.
The former Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Portsmouth and Stoke City striker accompanied Farnham right-back Jack Dean onto the pitch at The Memorial Ground.
At 6ft 7ins tall, the former England forward towered over his fellow mascots and Farnham’s players.
Crouch’s presence helped to attract a club-record crowd of 2,134 to The Memorial Ground for Farnham’s top-of-the-table clash against Sholing, which finished in an entertaining 2-2 draw.
The 44-year-old ex-England striker, who scored 22 goals for the Three Lions, fully threw himself into the day.
Crouch scored a penalty at half-time and performed his signature robot celebration, much to the delight of the crowd, and also attempted Farnham’s half-time pitch punt challenge.
