Farnham Town reached the second qualifying round of the FA Cup with a comfortable 3-0 win at Erith Town on Saturday.
Town took the lead in spectacular style in the 14th minute when Darryl Sanders cut inside onto his right foot before curling a sublime strike into the top right-hand corner of the net from the edge of the area.
The visitors doubled their advantage eight minutes later when Sanders played in Owen Dean, who curled his finish home.
Farnham scored their third of the game in stoppage time when Dean dispossessed Erith keeper Jack West-Astuti and tapped home his second of the afternoon.
Farnham will travel to Burgess Hill Town in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup.
