Farnham Town manager Paul Johnson felt a point was the least his side deserved after they drew 1-1 against Wimborne Town in the Southern League Premier South.
Great Evans’ stoppage-time penalty earned Farnham a share of the spoils at The Memorial Ground.
“It would have been criminal if we didn't get anything,” said Johnson.
“We were by far the better side and it was wave after wave of attacks.
“Credit to Wimborne for the way they set up – they're resilient and they tried to break at times.
“It opened up for them a couple of times when we were chasing it with ten minutes to go, but overall we fully deserved a point.
“The keeper had a great game for Wimborne and it felt like it was one of those days where we weren't going to score.
“Even with the penalty I was thinking the keeper is probably going to save it, but we got the goal and we just ran out of time to go and get a winner.
“I think if there was another five minutes there would have been a big chance for us, but we left it too late.
“We should have been a couple up before Wimborne scored – it was their first real attack.
“Our build up play was probably the best it's been this season, it was just that final 18 yards in and around the box that let us down.
“We haven't got the strikers firing yet, but it will come.
“It's good to see the spirit in the boys to get something out of it.”
Johnson praised Evans for holding his nerve with his penalty.
“It's a big pressure moment,” said Johnson.
“Being almost the last kick of the game it was big pressure.
“He loves those moments and slotted it away well.”
