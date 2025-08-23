Great Evans’ stoppage-time penalty maintained Farnham Town’s unbeaten start to the season as they drew 1-1 at home to Wimborne Town in the Southern League Premier South.
Max Bustamante’s 25th-minute goal had given the visitors the lead at The Memorial Ground, but Evans stepped up from the spot to earn Farnham a share of the spoils.
The hosts created the first chance of the afternoon in the fourth minute when Brandon Mason’s cross found Ogo Obi, whose volley was well tipped over the bar by Wimborne keeper Cameron Plain.
Bobby-Joe Taylor then tried his luck from distance on eight minutes, but his low effort was comfortably held by Plain.
The visitors took the lead in the 25th minute when Billy Walker’s header from Josh Carmichael’s corner was blocked, and the loose ball fell to Bustamante who poked his effort over the line past Town keeper Zaki Oualah.
Wimborne nearly doubled their advantage four minutes later when Joe Smith drove forward and hit a low shot which was well held by Oualah.
Town had a golden opportunity to get back on level terms before the break when they won a penalty in the 45th minute. Darryl Sanders’ crossfield ball found Jack Dean, who burst into the box and was fouled from behind. Taylor stepped up from the spot, but his Panenka penalty went well over the bar.
The visitors had the first chance of the second half on 48 minutes when Yang Seung-Woo’s flying header from Carmichael’s corner was tipped over the bar by Oualah.
Wimborne went close again in the 56th minute when Carmichael’s curling right-foot shot from distance was well held by Oualah.
Town almost equalised a minute later when Sanders’ superb pass sent Owen Dean through on goal, but his low shot was well saved by Plain.
Farnham boss Paul Johnson made a triple change in the 58th minute, with Tom Leggett, Imran Uche and Joe Jackson replacing Ben Purcell, Mat Mackenzie and Jordan Stepney.
Johnson made another change five minutes later, with Adam Liddle replacing Owen Dean.
The visitors then went desperately close to doubling their advantage on 71 minutes. Smith’s shot was well saved by Oualah, and the loose ball broke to Cam Munn, whose shot hit the inside of the right-hand post before Farnham cleared their lines.
Farnham made their fifth and final change of the afternoon in the 74th minute, with Evans replacing Obi.
Evans nearly got Town back on level terms two minutes later when Taylor’s cutback found Evans in the middle of the box, but his effort was cleared off the line by Drew Eccott-Young.
Wimborne almost got a second on 78 minutes when Lewis Williams’ effort flashed across goal and went wide of the far post.
Farnham pushed for an equaliser, and went close in the 84th minute when Sanders found Jackson, whose effort from a tight angle was straight at Plain.
Eight minutes of added time were indicated, and Town won their second penalty of the afternoon in the 96th minute when Mason was brought down in the box.
Evans stepped up and sent Plain the wrong way from the spot, clinically burying his penalty into the bottom right-hand corner of the net to make it 1-1 and maintain Farnham’s unbeaten start.
Next up for Farnham is a trip to Dorchester Town in the Southern League Premier South on Monday, August 25 (3pm kick-off).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.