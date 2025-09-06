Farnham Town came from behind to earn an entertaining 2-2 draw against Sholing in the Southern League Premier South.
Goals from Owen Dean and Ogo Obi earned Town a share of the spoils in front of a club-record crowd of 2,134 at The Memorial Ground.
Town were quick out of the traps and took the lead in the eighth minute when Dean was played in after some nice possession and buried his finish into the left-hand corner of the net past Sholing keeper Craig King.
Farnham had a good chance to double their advantage on 15 minutes when Joe Jackson laid the ball off for Bobby-Joe Taylor on the edge of the box, but Taylor’s effort flashed wide of the goal.
Sholing got back on level terms two minutes later when the ball broke to Beaux Booth on the edge of the box and he fired a powerful volley into the roof of the net past Town keeper Zaki Oualah.
Town nearly regained their lead in the 24th minute when Dean got on the end of Oualah’s ball over the top, but he poked his effort wide of the far post.
The Boatmen took the lead on 34 minutes when Jake McCarthy got the ball in the box and curled a superb left-foot finish into the bottom left-hand corner of the net.
Town almost equalised five minutes later when Obi did well down the right-hand side and played the ball through to Darryl Sanders, whose effort was well parried behind for a corner by the advancing King.
Farnham did get back on level terms in first-half stoppage time when Obi got the ball on the right-hand side of the box and cut inside onto his left foot before curling a superb shot into the bottom left-hand corner of the net.
Town twice went close to taking the lead before the break, with Taylor hitting a left-foot shot straight at King, before a nice move ended with Taylor hitting a swerving left-foot shot from outside the box which was well parried away by King for a corner.
The visitors had the first chance of the second half when they won a free kick outside the box in the 52nd minute, and McCarthy fired his powerful effort just wide of the right-hand post.
Town won a free kick in a promising position on the right-hand side on 61 minutes, and Mat Mackenzie was inches away from getting on the end of Taylor’s delivery.
Farnham boss Paul Johnson made a double change two minutes later, with Great Evans and Sam Evans replacing Sanders and Obi.
The Boatmen had an excellent chance to take the lead in the 67th minute when a ball over the top found McCarthy in the box, but his header and follow-up shot were superbly saved by Oualah.
Johnson made his third change of the afternoon on 78 minutes, with Jordan Stepney replacing Jackson.
Farnham’s boss made another change three minutes later, with Ben Purcell replacing Tom Leggett.
Johnson made his fifth and final substitution of the afternoon in the 88th minute, with Imran Uche replacing Mackenzie.
Taylor fired a left-foot shot narrowly wide of the right-hand post in stoppage time, but neither side were able to find a winner in the closing stages as the points were shared at the end of a competitive contest.
Next up for Farnham is a trip to Poole Town in the Southern League Premier South on Tuesday, September 9 (7.45pm kick-off).
